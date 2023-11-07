Bobcat plans to add Mexico manufacturing facility

Compact equipment manufacturer Bobcat Company has announced plans to expand its global footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The roughly $300 million investment will add production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track loader and skid-steer loader models, the company said, and is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region.

The 700,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, will manufacture M-Series compact loaders for North American distribution. (Source: Bobcat Company)

The move is intended to enable the global company to address what Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman described as “tremendous growth and increased demand for our products.” He added, “We are excited to continue growing our footprint to meet demand for Bobcat solutions worldwide.”

The new location was selected after extensive review and consideration of expansions at existing Bobcat locations, along with the potential for new developments at locations across the globe. Monterrey was selected for its well-established industrial sector, skilled workforce, proximity to the U.S., cost competitiveness and strong business environment, among other factors, the company stated.

The 700,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Monterrey will manufacture M-Series compact loaders for North American distribution and is expected to increase the company’s North American production capacity by 20%. The site will include areas for welding, painting and assembly, as well as an on-site warehouse and office space. Bobcat said it plans to implement state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency.

Strategically aligning its manufacturing capacity will allow the company to focus its R-Series compact loader production at its Gwinner, N.D. facility, Bobcat said, and its Dobris, Czech Republic facility will continue to manufacture M-Series loaders for the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

“This new facility allows us to design a manufacturing space for maximum efficiency, quality and production output,” said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. “By growing our manufacturing footprint, we can also further optimize our other global facilities to improve our operational efficiency and enhance employees’ workspaces.”

The new facility is anticipated to begin production in early 2026.