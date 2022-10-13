Bobcat completes Statesville manufacturing facility expansion

The $70 million investment in the facility enables the Statesville, N.C., operation to serve as a key manufacturing hub to help meet a growing demand for Bobcat products. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

Compact equipment specialist Bobcat Company celebrated the completion of its Statesville, N.C., manufacturing facility expansion, a $70 million investment that makes the location the company’s largest in North America. The 600000-sq.-ft. expansion increased the footprint to more than 1 million sq. ft. on a more than 150-acre campus positioned north of Charlotte.

Construction on the project began in July 2021 and took roughly 14 months to complete. The expansion adds space for manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; an automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods inventory storage. It also includes state-of-the-art technology that will improve production efficiencies and capabilities and streamline operations across Bobcat’s North American locations, the company stated. The technology and systems will improve process design and collaboration, as well as simplify transfer of information.

The investment in the facility enables the Statesville operation to serve as a key manufacturing hub to help meet a growing demand for Bobcat products. Production of the Bobcat mini track loader (MTL) will shift from the Bismarck, N.D., facility to Statesville by late 2022, with the new production lines designed to produce 35 units per shift, or one MT100 every 10.8 minutes, the company noted. The location will also continue assembly of compact tractors as well as production of generators, light towers and air compressors.

“This investment will not only position us to meet growing customer demand, but it also adds significant job opportunities to benefit the community,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. The company anticipates adding up to 250 jobs at the facility over the next five years, with more than a third of positions already filled since the start of the year.

“It has been exciting to see these additions and enhancements to our facility take shape, and we greatly appreciate the support of our employees, partners, officials and the community during this process,” said Lance Mathern, global vice president, Doosan Bobcat Portable Power. “We are ready for the future and look forward to the benefits this expansion brings.”