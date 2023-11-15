Black Bruin upgrades wheel drive system

The On-Demand Drive System is a power transmission solution designed specifically for tractor-driven trailers and implements. (PHoto: Black Bruin)

At Agritechnica 2023, Finnish hydraulic motor manufacturer Black Bruin is expanding upon its On-Demand Drive System concept with the introduction of upgraded control systems that offer new features such as speed sensor support and a practical, CAN-based operating panel. For users, these updates enable more automated wheel drive control without having to use ISOBUS signal from the tractor and more usability for various operating situations, the company noted.

The On-Demand Drive System is a power transmission solution designed specifically for tractor-driven trailers and implements. The core of the system is formed by a hydraulic wheel hub motor, which provides tractive power underneath heavy loads, plus valves and control electronics. It is suited for use in agricultural, forestry and earthmoving applications.

“The importance of tractive power grows notably in demanding conditions and with bigger trailers and heavier loads. Professional contractors demand superior advancing capability of their equipment as well as controllability of the vehicle combination. Whatever the conditions, the job must get done,” Black Bruin’s Product Manager Tero Pelkonen explained.

“When the tractive power is distributed to six or even eight wheels of a tractor-trailer combination, less counterbalance weight is required, and more traction can be achieved with less fuel consumption,” he continued. “Better traction reduces soil compaction and damage to cultivated areas. Consequently, this year’s as well as future yield is higher. Furthermore, you don’t need to be afraid of getting bogged down in soft or muddy soil, when the conditions are bad.”

The modular drive system is designed to be easy to integrate and complete system support for setup is available through the company’s partner network.

Black Bruin is also exhibiting its B200-series for trailers and implements and its new C200-series for efficient full hydrostatic drives. Its motor series are available with a selection of service, parking and emergency brakes in compliance with the latest EU brake regulations.

The B200-series wheel motors are designed to generate tractive power on tractor-driven trailers and implements. Due to their freewheeling technology, the motors can freewheel without active hydraulics and work as a conventional wheel hub. They transmit up to 130 kW of power and 45 kNm of torque. Displacement ranges from 500 to 6,300 ccm with a high load carrying capacity of even up to 280 kN. These motors are available with drum and caliper disc brakes and new speed sensors with direction and motion detection.

The C200-series motors are designed to deliver optimal power and efficiency for full hydrostatic transmission on mobile machinery, including agricultural or forestry machinery, construction equipment or heavy-duty mining applications. New materials and sealing solutions enable the motors to withstand high power with extended bearing life in various off-road conditions. The motors transmit up to 90 kW of power and 22,500 Nm of torque. Displacement ranges from 462 to 3150 ccm. The C200-series is available with static and dynamic wet multi-disc brakes and caliper disc brakes.