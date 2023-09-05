BKT appoints new managing director

Minoo Mehta (Photo: BKT)

With immediate effect, Mr. Minoo Mehta will assume the position of managing director, BKT USA, Inc. and BKT Tires Inc. The announcement followed the resignation of Doug Kershaw on August 24, 2023.

Minoo played a crucial role in establishing BKT’s leading position in the U.S. market, the company said. Since joining BKT in 2014, he has aimed at creating a customer-oriented team. This team has led to BKT expanding its U.S. market share in both the agriculture and medium and large OTR sectors.

Alan Eskow, vice president, will continue to manage the agricultural vertical, and Chris Rhoades, vice president, will continue to look after the medium and large OTR vertical.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) is an India-based tire manufacturer. The BKT group offers a large range of off-highway tires designed for vehicles in the agricultural, industrial, earthmoving, mining, ATV and gardening sectors.