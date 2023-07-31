Biodiesel quality assessment released

For the sixth year, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released its Assessment of BQ-9000 Biodiesel Properties for 2022 with more data collected than previously collected. The purpose of this report was to document critical fuel quality parameters for biodiesel for calendar year 2022.

Source: Clean Fuels Alliance America

The report, which is produced under the direction of Clean Fuels Alliance America – the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel supply chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributor – to document the quality of biodiesel from U.S. and Canadian-based producers that participate in the industry’s voluntary quality assurance program, BQ-9000.

Participants provided monthly data on critical quality parameters to a team of experts who anonymized the data to NREL for statistical analysis. The data collected for 2022 suggests a higher level of quality of BQ-9000 biodiesel for users that blend with petroleum diesel across the U.S., meaning biodiesel production well exceeds the current ASTM specification limits.

Clean Fuels Technical Director Scott Fenwick said the annual assessment is used by entities such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to validate biodiesel quality while supporting the clean fuels industry.

“The results of this assessment have led to the improvement of biodiesel spec ASTM D6751-23,” said Fenwick. “These improvements have allowed major fleets to switch to biodiesel to meet carbon reduction goals and will likely lead to higher blend approvals for some OEMs in the future.”

To access the full assessment, visit www.NREL.gov or click here.

Materials supported by United Soybean Board, soybean farmers and their checkoffs.