Ben Froland new product manager at Hatz Diesel

By Mike Brezonick14 October 2021

Hatz Diesel of North America, Inc. has named Ben Froland product manager for the company’s Flywheel-Integrated Permanent Magnet Generators (fiPMG) product line, effective Oct. 1.

Ben Froland Hatz Diesel of North America Ben Froland

Froland will coordinate and manage all aspects of fiPMG product sales and service through the Hatz Diesel organization, serving as a liaison between sales, engineering, marketing, dealers, and customers. He will be responsible for the strategic planning and tactical execution of all activities and functions associated with the fiPMG product family.

“Ben’s product management experience will give him key roles in the strategic planning and tactical execution of all activities and functions associated with the fiPMG product family,” said Mike Hartoonian, president & CEO of Hatz Diesel of North America, Waukesha, Wis.

Froland joins Hatz with more than 25 years of experience in automotive and equipment manufacturing. He most recently served as vice president of Engineering at Hy-Brid Lifts, a manufacturer of lightweight scissor lifts. Prior to that, he held product management positions at Wacker Neuson, Magnum Power Products/Generac Mobile Products, and Pierce Manufacturing.

“I am very excited to join the Hatz Diesel team.” said Froland. “The fiPMG product is an award-winning design and I am honored to have been selected to champion the product and to augment its value in the marketplace.”

