Baudouin introduces new 8M33 engine at MEE

Baudouin 8M33 engine (Photo: Baudouin)

Baudouin has launched its new 8M33 Powerkit diesel engine at the Middle East Energy (MEE) trade show in Dubai.

The 26.1 L V8 turbo engine is the latest addition to the M33 high horsepower range. Power output is between 900 and 1125 kVA. Engine speeds range from 1500 to 1800 rpm.

The 8M33 features a compact, ‘power dense’ design that uses a high pressure common rail fuel injection system (ECU models). The engine is said to return ‘competitive’ fuel consumption.

Features of the engine and block include a cast iron frame-style body structure, a one-piece forged crankshaft and split-cap forged steel connecting rods. There are also separate cast iron sylinder heads with four valves. Pistons use an aluminium alloy and there are replaceable dry cylinder liners.

A 50ᵒC cooling package is offered as standard, using a belt-driven coolant pump and pusher fan. A high water temperature sensor is also fitted. The engine also has an extended MTBO schedule.

Other features include a rear-mounted air filter with restriction indicator and an exhaust manifold shield for heat isolation.

The new engine comes with a two-year, unlimited hours warranty for prime applications and a four-year, 800-hour warranty for emergency standby power applications.