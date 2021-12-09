Another acquisition for Trystar

Approximately two weeks after announcing it had purchased Michigan-based Controlled Power Co., Trystar made acquisition news once more, as the Fairbault, Minn., manufacturer said it has acquired Total Plant Management Group, Inc. (TPMG), Houston, Texas. No financial details were provided.

Trystar has acquired Total Plant Management Group, Inc. of Houston, Texas, a manufacturer of blast-rated and non blast-rated custom prefabricated steel buildings designed to house critical equipment such as switchgear, electrical power distribution equipment, and automation and control equipment.

The deal complements Trystar's existing portfolio of power cable, power distribution and test products and also enhances Trystar's power solutions with automation and control system integration capabilities.

The deal complements Trystar’s existing portfolio of power cable, power distribution and test products and also enhances Trystar’s power solutions with automation and control system integration capabilities.

“The acquisition of Total Plant Management Group is compelling for several reasons,” said Trystar CEO, A.J. Smith. “Having remote instrument enclosures, power control buildings, and e-houses in our portfolio allows us to leverage our wide array of power products as an integrated, complete solution for our customers.

“Further, both companies excel at customization and quick turnaround to meet stringent customer requirements and that distinguishes us from our competitors. It also helps that our collective products are manufactured in the U.S. which resonates with our customers and gives them a measure of confidence given ongoing supply chain challenges.”

Total Plant Management Group said it serves as a one-stop shop for engineering, design, fabrication, integration, testing, and commissioning of its control panels and buildings. Part of TPMG’s expertise is in turnkey project management where it said it has earned a reputation for completing quality projects on time, within scope and on budget.

“In addition to providing enhanced solutions in some of the industries we’re both already active in, merging with Trystar will allow us to create solutions for a number of new applications like data centers and other critical facilities where Trystar already has a strong presence,” said Muna Ahmed, president and CEO of TPMG. “Providing our expertise in integrating power generation and control systems will dovetail nicely with Trystar’s portfolio of power distribution and testing equipment. The union of the two companies creates a number of exciting new opportunities.”

In late November, Trystar announced its acquisition of Troy, Mich.-based Controlled Power Co., a supplier of power inverters, high efficiency transformers, power conditioning equipment and battery backup (uninterruptible power) systems for for sensitive electronics and critical applications.