Anna Müller named Volvo Penta president

Will take on position in December

Anna Müller

Anna Müller has been appointed president Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

She will replace Heléne Mellquist who will leave the Volvo Group to join the investment company Latour as executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer.

Müller started her Volvo Group career in 2014 in the Volvo Penta service organization, working with business development. Currently she holds the position as senior vice president for the Europe North and Central Division for Volvo Trucks. The company said she has extensive international experience and has spent most of her career within the automotive industry.

Müller will take on her position on December 1.