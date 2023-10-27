Amy Davis to head both Cummins Components and Accelera

Cummins announced that Amy Davis will assume leadership of both the Accelera and Components Business Segments, serving as vice president and president – Accelera and Components, effective Nov. 1. According to the announcement, bringing the two business segments together will enable the company to “leverage customer relationships and partnership opportunities across the energy transition, while unlocking the capabilities and technologies that exist across the two portfolios of businesses.”

Amy Davis (Photo: Cummins)

“When we launched our Destination Zero strategy in 2022, we emphasized that we will win with the knowledge and capabilities we have as an incumbent, while balancing that with the agility of a startup,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Unified under one leader, Accelera and Components will continue operating as independent segments, but we will bring together two experienced and capable teams of general managers to continue leading them forward.

“Amy has the skills and experience to continue the momentum and growth of both businesses,” she added, “and I am confident in the future of both under her leadership.”

Davis joined Cummins in 1994 and served in various roles before being appointed vice president and president – New Power Segment on July 1, 2020. The business segment was relaunched under the name Accelera in March 2023, and encompasses a portfolio of zero-emission, zero-carbon solutions ranging from electrolyzers that produce hydrogen, to hydrogen fuel cells and the batteries and electrified components that make up a zero-emission powertrain.

During her tenure with this segment, Davis has led the acquisition and integration of several key businesses, growing annual revenues more than 400% and increasing electrolyzer order backlog tenfold. Prior to joining Accelera, she served as vice president of the Cummins Filtration business, where she also achieved record revenues and profits.

Other positions held during her career at Cummins include serving as president of the Cummins Northeast distributor, where she oversaw significant revenues and profit increases; general manager of the European Bus Business; marketing communications for the Engine segment; leader of Market Strategy, Planning and Customer Support Excellence in global engine markets; and executive director of the Medium Truck and Bus Business.