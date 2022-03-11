Agriculture webinar on DLG-Connect platform March 22

The webinar Agriculture: Emerging Technologies and Trends by Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International will be streamed again by the organizers of Agritechnica show on the DLG-Connect platform.

Use this LINK to access the event on March 22 at 2 pm CET.

Diesel Progress International editor Julian Buckley will be available on the event’s chat to answer questions by the audience.

The online discussion covers some of the latest machines, technology and components that are helping to shape the future of farming.

Autonomous technologies and energy storage batteries have the power to change the look and function of agricultural equipment and alter the way a dairy barn, grain field, vineyard or orchard operates.

Removing the operator from the cab – and the cab from the machine – offers machine forms not possible before.

Technology will enable equipment to be developed that will utilize the land, seed and chemical inputs and human labor in ways never thought possible.