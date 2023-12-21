AEF’s latest Universal Terminal conformance test released

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), a global non-profit organization founded to improve cross-manufacturer compatibility of components in agricultural equipment, has released its Universal Terminal third generation (UT3) conformance test. The new standardized test will help manufacturers identify and reduce compatibility issues, facilitating cross-brand interoperability between ISOBUS certified devices.

The new conformance test will validate the Universal Terminal (UT) functionality by manufacturer, allowing an ISOBUS implement to operate with any terminal, and one terminal to operate multiple ISOBUS implements. The new test fulfills ISO 11783 requirements as well as the AEF guidelines, using the same proven testing environment as AEF’s Tractor Implement Management (TIM) functionality.

“Evolving the AEF conformance test keeps the ag industry moving towards the goal of 100% compatibility, with all products being ISOBUS certified,” said Norbert Schlingmann, General Manager, AEF. “We are continuing our mission of ensuring cross-brand compatibility, and ultimately, that benefits farmers around the world.”

ISOBUS is an important part of precision agriculture technology that allows machines from different manufacturers to work together electronically. Only products that are AEF ISOBUS certified are listed in the AEF ISOBUS database, a trusted, free resource uniquely developed for farmers, dealers and manufacturers, providing transparent and reliable information about ISOBUS product compatibility .

Tractor and implement manufacturers may log onto the AEF ISOBUS database, request a test and choose a lab. In North America, tests take place at the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory (NTTL). In most cases the engineers typically accompany products being tested. European test labs are located in Germany (ISOBUS Test Centre and the DLG), Italy (Fondazione REI) and France (Kereval).

Upon test completion, the manufacturer will receive an official certificate from the test institute and with this certificate, the manufacturer will be able to list their newly-certified product in the AEF ISOBUS database.

The UT3 conformance test will be available for AEF members. OEMs are encouraged to test their equipment with this new testing environment to reduce their compatibility issues.

The AEF’s UT3 Conformance Test will be used at its upcoming Plugfest in Houston, Texas at the George R. Brown Convention Center, February 28 to March 1, 2024. The Plugfest is a biannual event held in the United States and Europe to test compatibility of products developed to the ISO 11783 standard.