AEF exhibiting industry technology at Agritechnica

Non-profit organization is also up for two awards at Hanover trade fair

The Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany, runs from Nov. 12-18. (Photo: Agritechnica)

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), a global non-profit that works on cross-manufacturer compatibility in agricultural equipment, is showcasing a variety of technologies developed through partnerships across the industry at the Agritechnica trade fair this week in Hanover, Germany.

“Agritechnica provides an excellent platform to show attendees how the agricultural industry is collaborating together to develop real solutions for the farmer,” said AEF General Manager Norbert Schlingmann. “Through these collaborations, the leap over the digital divide will finally be possible.”

AEF’s Agritechnica exhibit includes the following technological solutions:

The Agricultural Interoperability Network (AgIN): At Agritechnica, AEF has the AgIN, a network that provides the framework to foster collaboration among agricultural industry members, partners and related initiatives. AgIN enables peer-to-peer cloud connections and creates an industry-wide solution to share data for those who agree to interoperability. AgIN was shortlisted for the DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner 2023 at Agritechnica for pioneering agricultural machinery work and future visions.

Universal Terminal Third Generation (UT3) Conformance Test: This new standardized test helps manufacturers identify and reduce compatibility issues to guarantee even more cross-brand interoperability between ISOBUS-certified devices.

High Speed ISOBUS (HSI): With greater bandwidth, faster connection speed and roughly 4000 times the speed of ISOBUS, HSI is opening new opportunities for innovation and aiming to serve the industry far into the future as even more performance and automation is demanded.

With greater bandwidth, faster connection speed and roughly 4000 times the speed of ISOBUS, HSI is opening new opportunities for innovation and aiming to serve the industry far into the future as even more performance and automation is demanded. Wireless Infield Communication (WIC): WIC allows machines from different manufacturers working in the same field or on the same operation to communicate wirelessly. WIC, with colors camera (on one machine) and remote display (on another machine), will enable coverage map sharing between machines of different, and even platooning (one machine controlling another) will be possible, as well. This type of communication is important for road safety and can be used to communicate to road users (cars and trucks) when there is an ag machine entering the road. WIC is nominated for the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice 2023.

The AEF, founded in 2008 to resolve incompatibility issues and to increase the overall understanding of ISOBUS, is demonstrating this technology at stand D15 in Hall 8 at Agritechnica, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 18.

To learn more information about the AEF, visit www.aef-online.org.