Actia showcasing machine control hardware

By Mike Brezonick15 February 2023

Actia US, part of the global Actia Group, will highlight a series of control hardware solutions, including the Telematics Gateway Unit TGU-R and the Safety Power Unit SPU 70-66 at ConExpo-Con/Agg.

Actia SPU 70-66 safety power unit Actia’s SPU 70-66 safety power unit. (Photo: Actia)

The SPU 70-66 is a modular unit for vehicle control functionality, with safety feature management suitable for connected electrical architectures. It is intended for use with construction or agriculture machinery with a high level of diagnostic and maintenance requirements. It offers a series of key features, including 70 inputs and 66 output and a large memory storage capacity, along with as many as 16 proportional valve controls and CAN gateway connectivity.

The SPU 70-66 is an off-the-shelf, plug-and-play solution for machine manufacturers. Custom hardware configurations are also available, the company said.

See Actia US at ConExpo booth S-85370

