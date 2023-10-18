2023 DP Summit Award Winners: A Closer Look

Winners of the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards capped off an event that brought together industry leaders who shared their views on the “Technologies of Transition” with more than 200 delegates from around the country and the globe. Topics covered the advancements in the power industry stemming from the growing advent of new fuel types, such as hydrogen and biofuels, as well as electrification.

Gits Manufacturing’s Exhaust Gas Recirculation valve

As these new fuels and technologies come online, they are also driving the development and introduction of all-new powertrain technologies. The Diesel Progress Summit Awards celebrated these technologies, along with the companies and suppliers who help to bring them to market.

Following are the product award winners, selected by an independent panel of judges. The awards are broken out by category, with the recipient of the Achievement of the Year chosen from among the winning products.

Engine Technology of the Year

Winner: Gits Manufacturing’s EGR and exhaust back-pressure valves

Gits Manufacturing’s Exhaust Back-pressure Valve

Gits developed its new-generation pre-validated hot side Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valves and Exhaust Back-pressure Valves (EBV) for diesel, gas and hydrogen internal combustion engines in the 9 L to 16 L range. In its submission, the company said: “With this new product we support our customers to comply [with] the latest emissions standards, reduce fuel consumption at the best TCO and shortest time to market. This is achieved through a new patented design for both types of valves by eliminating the link bar in the valve design and development of new solutions for cooling purposes. Creating a direct drive design eliminates linkage durability and accuracy concerns.”

The company noted that the design reduces the envelope size and mass of the valve, which makes it easier to fit the valve in the engine and reduces vibration loading on the system. In addition, the seal design has “market-leading” internal and external leakage rates.

In selecting the product as this year’s category winner, the judges commented: “It’s great to see this kind of innovation with the EGR, and that people are tackling one of the industry’s long-time problems.”

AGCO Power Core75 diesel engine

Engine of the Year

Winner: AGCO Power Core75 diesel engine

According to AGCO Power, its CORE75 is an all-new 250-kW 7.5-liter diesel unit optimized for today’s off-road use. The company commented: “Its features ensure versatile power – such as excellent torque in low rpm, responsive dynamics and an advanced emission control system.”

The wide range of torque with engine dynamics makes the CORE75 highly responsive, the company continued. It is designed to offer maximal torque (1,450 Nm) at 1,300 rpm instead of the more typical 1,500 rpm. “This low-speed concept enables the best fuel economy in the market today – 188 g/kWh – as well as lower noise level,” the company said.

The platform meets stringent emission standards and is prepared to fulfill future emissions requirements. “Fuel efficiency, long engine lifetime and HVO (up to 90% less GHG emissions) compatibility guarantee sustainable performance without compromise,” AGCO Power commented.

In making their selection, the judges described the engine as having “amazing low-end torque and fuel economy for the size of engine, which highlights the investment AGCO Power has put into the product line.”

Dana e-Driveline for compact construction vehicles

New Power Technology of the Year

Winner: Dana e-Driveline and e-Motion drivetrain solution

Through this new, fully electrified driveline, Dana said it offers a complete solution for the off-highway segment that helps OEMs to enhance the sustainability of their applications while improving energy efficiency and performance. “Leveraging deep knowledge and experience in mechanical and electric components integrated with controls software, Dana is delivering a complete, innovative and best-in-class drivetrain solution suitable for compact wheel loaders, electrified compact MEWPs, telehandlers and site dumpers,” the company wrote.

According to Dana, the complete system (motors, inverters, gearbox, axles, control software and ECU) has been developed to:

optimize vehicle productivity, reliability and safety;

enhance vehicle mobility through a compact package;

reduce maintenance costs;

and help safeguard the environment by reducing noise emissions and providing high system efficiency.

“These features are especially important for machines working in city centers and at construction sites that require zero emissions and noise around the clock,” the company added.

Commenting on Dana’s entry, the judges noted: “This product represents a comprehensive investment in an innovative system solution.”

Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loader

Power Application of the Year

Winner: Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loader

According to Bobcat, the T7X is “the world’s first (and only) all-electric compact track loader. This machine is a true catalyst in challenging the status quo of product design, productivity and sustainability in the industry.” The fully battery-powered unit eliminates all hydraulic components and emissions. Its 60.5-kWh lithium-ion battery can operate for roughly four hours, depending on the application.

“The state-of-the-art battery and powertrain system provide incredible performance characteristics. Furthermore, the battery and battery management system are programmed to sense when loads are increasing, automatically backing off power when not needed to preserve energy and runtime,” Bobcat said. “The innovative electric platform also means there are no fossil fuels consumed, no exhaust emissions are produced, and the machine generates little noise.”

The judges were highly impressed with the entry, stating, “The company’s commitment to go all electric to reduce noise makes this machine a wonderful addition to our world.”

Powertrain Product of the Year / Achievement of the Year

Winner: John Deere 8 Series eAutoPowr Electric Variable Transmission

The winner of both the Powertrain Product of the Year and the Achievement of the Year is the John Deere 8 Series eAutoPowr Electric Variable Transmission (EVT). The all-new EVT – offered for the company’s 8R, 8RX and 8RT Tractors rated 410 hp/443 peak power – is an electro-mechanical, split path, infinitely variable transmission that the company said is “a first for this class of tractor.”

John Deere 8 Series eAutoPowr Electric Variable Transmission

“The all-new EVT transmission for the 8R tractor was designed to meet the need for larger implements and high-speed farming which increases overall productivity. This transmission also provides a foundation to provide integrated electric offboard power for traction axles, pumps, fans, conveyors and seed metering drives,” the entry stated.

Benefits cited include efficiency, controllability, increased comfort, new diagnostic capabilities and maximum reliability through the use of solid-state power electronics and brushless electric machines.

The design leverages years of electric drive field experience from the company’s Construction division. It replaces a traditional hydrostatic drive with an electro-mechanical system that can also provide up to 100 kW of electrical power for implement use. This currently includes traction axles and fans, and in the future will include pumps, conveyors and seed metering drives.

“This will enable new levels of precision, automation, system efficiency, productivity and sustainability,” the company said.

Not only did the judges remark that “this was a fantastic presentation of a remarkably good product,” they went on to state: “The industry is moving toward equipment that is cleaner and quieter. We feel the John Deere entry best represents what is possible. It is a monumental development.”

KHL Group congratulates all this year’s winners and finalists. For the full list, click here.

For more information about this year’s event, including downloadable versions of the presentations, visit www.dieselprogresssummit.com.