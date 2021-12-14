New Power Progress announces online summit for 2022

Jonathan Wood, VP of Engineering at Cummins New Power, presenting at the 2021 NPP Summit

Following on from a successful event in 2021, KHL Group has announced that the next New Power Progress Summit will be held on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022.

With the theme ‘Technologies for CO2 Neutrality,’ the online event will feature speakers from leading companies looking at new developments they are launching to help companies achieve their CO2 neutrality targets.

In addition, the New Power Progress (NPP) Summit will include a roundtable discussion looking at the direction of technology developments across off-road and commercial vehicle sectors and how they will help reduce net CO2 output.

Registration will open soon at the New Power Progress Summit website (www.nppsummit.com)

The NPP Summit 2021 was a highly successful event, with 1636 registered delegates from 695 companies. Sixty-eight countries were represented, with 17 from the Americas, 20 from Europe and 31 from the Rest of the World, highlighting the extended reach of the event.

Average delegate time spent viewing the 2021 summit was more than an hour (63 minutes).

Speaking about the 2021 summit, Natalie Zillner, product communications for Off-Highway Systems at ZF Friedrichshafen, said: “It was a great event, hats off to all colleagues involved! I really liked watching it… the whole platform really was impressive.”

Be sure to register for the event or visit the NPP website to get more information about the upcoming summit, including the full speaker lineup.