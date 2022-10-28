MTU sustainable fuel-approved engines displayed

MTU engine series for construction, agriculture and other industrial applications approved for HVO and e-diesel.

Rolls-Royce has announced approval for the use of sustainable fuels in the MTU Series 1000, 1100, 1300, 1500 and 4000 engines used in construction equipment, industrial applications, agriculture and mining.

The engines had previously been approved for use with EN15940 paraffinic diesel fuels. In addition, the company plans to release many of its mtu Series 4000 engines for mining applications for the use of sustainable fuels. EU Stage V engines will follow.

Sustainable synthetic fuels include BtL (Biomass to Liquid), HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and PtL (Power to Liquid) such as e-diesel.

No adaption of the existing engines is needed to from conventional petroleum-based diesel fuel to synthetic fuels meeting the EN15940 standard.

“The use of sustainable fuels enables our industrial, agricultural and mining customers to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – without compromising performance compared to conventional diesel,” said Dr Lei Berners-Wu, vice president Global Industrial at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems.

The company is showcasing its sustainable engine technology during the Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, including a “working” cutaway version of the engine.

The MTU 6R 1300/OM 471 LA inline six-cylinder engine has a 12.8 L displacement and is rated 429 to 523 bhp and 2200 to 2600 Nm peak torque. It is approved for HVO and GtL fuels.