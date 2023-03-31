Deutz CEO Shares Solutions for Off-highway Equipment’s Energy Transition

Related Video
By Leila Steed31 March 2023

At ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE 2023, Dr. Sebastian Schulte, Deutz CEO, sat down with Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress / New Power Progress, to discuss Deutz’s strategy as well as new product offerings to help off-highway customers move forward with the energy transition and meet carbon neutrality targets. Topics included the future of internal combustion engines, the recent agreement with Daimler Truck AG, hydrogen technology, electrification and more.

