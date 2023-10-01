Yanmar debuts new 35hp (26kW) engine

Yanmar’s 35hp (26kW) 4TNV88D-XMYAM engine is the latest offering in their ever-growing range of durable and reliable industrial engines. Though engineered specially for the needs of the pump market, this compact and powerful industrial engine is well-suited for a wide range of applications. It boasts an incredible power-to-weight ratio, the ability to achieve greater torque at lower speeds, and improved fuel consumption.

With pumping applications in mind, the new 35hp (26kW) Yanmar engine was designed to incorporate typical pump-required components such as the PTO coupling size and oil sump needs, while also mounting the DOC that was originally designed to be remote mounted. The engine also comes equipped with an SAE A auxiliary drive on the gearcase.

The new engine model is DOC only, requiring no regeneration. When compared to the same displacement DPF version engine, the DOC provides a volume reduction of 45%. The DOC is positioned over the exhaust manifold as opposed to over the flywheel housing to support pump manufacturers with compressor and priming needs.

This 35hp (26kW) engine is able to generate more torque at a lower speed, which aligns well with various applications, especially pumping. The 4TNV88D-XMYAM has a rated speed of 2600rpm versus the more common rated speed of 3000rpm. As an added bonus, the reduction in rated speed also reduces the corresponding engine noise.

Comparing fuel consumption, the new 4TNV88D-XMYAM also provides an approximate fuel consumption improvement of 3%.* When compared to our 3-cyl DPF equipped engine**, the 4TNV88D-XMYAM provides similar power but with an approximate 6% fuel consumption reduction and only adds 10 additional lbs. to the dry weight.

The complete powerpack has a footprint of only 35.2 x 27.5 x 36.8 inches (89.4 x 69.9 x 93.4 cm), and an impressive dry weight of 550 lbs. (249 kg), which makes for easy integration. The footprint of the 4TNV88D-XMYAM model is nearly identical to our 4TNV88C-DYEM model with DPF. The major differences are that the new engine model has a smaller aftertreatment device and does not incorporate an intake throttle device. This reduces complexity and cost.

Yanmar works hard to make integration as seamless as possible for you by providing this engine in a convenient, drop-in powerpack. The 4TNV88D-XMYAM is offered with an engine mounted aftertreatment device, complete air cleaner system engine feet, radiator package, and harness.

Powerpacks are assembled at Yanmar’s facility in Adairsville, Georgia. For a century, Yanmar has grown to become a major supplier of industrial and marine diesel engines, diesel generators, micro-cogeneration units, gas heat pump energy system solutions, compact construction equipment, compact utility tractors and UTVs, and employs thousands of dedicated team members around the world.

Get in touch with our engine experts today to learn how this new engine can power up your pumping applications and beyond.

Click Here To Learn More