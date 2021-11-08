Full-Power Full-Time: Continuous Operation Driving Industrial Variable Speed Engine Innovation

With more than two million farms across the United States and a construction industry valued at $1.3 trillion as of 2020, the agriculture and construction sectors are essential to the U.S. economy and workforce. Severe and heavy-duty industrial equipment are staples of these demanding industries, driving productivity on some of the world’s toughest jobs. From farm fields to construction sites, industrial variable speed engines rated for continuous operation deliver the power, reliability, and performance end users need and expect.

Productivity Hinges on Performance

Whether harvesting crops with a combine or using a bulldozer to clear a job site, achieving and sustaining maximum power amid extended high load duty cycles is critical. The ability to operate a wide range of industrial applications at 100% power full-time is essential to farmers and construction workers alike.

In real-world work cycles productivity hinges on an application’s reliability and performance – specifically the ability to deliver in conditions that require extensive power and demand when load is very high. Imagine a combine harvester navigating a 75-acre farm field at 8-10 mph while simultaneously processing with a 60-foot header on the front. Or an excavator leveraging enough power and force to trench rocky terrain for a massive pipeline. While the jobs themselves ultimately produce different results, an overheating engine in either scenario will quickly bring operations to an abrupt halt – costing time and money.

Environment and Infrastructure

Essential workers in agriculture and construction drive key areas of the economy, ensuring the population has access to a steady food supply, as well as safe, critical infrastructure. Despite harsh environments like adverse weather and unforgiving ground conditions, it’s often necessary to sustain continuous operations – especially during a harvest, peak growing season, or when contractual milestones or deadlines are imminent. It’s common for farms and construction sites to operate around the clock during these make-or-break periods, and equipment reliability is non-negotiable. Therefore, choosing the right variable speed engine for the right application and environment is essential.

With many farms and construction sites located in rural, low-population areas, lack of local service options, cost of transporting equipment, and application downtime can quickly delay job completion and hurt an owner’s bottom line. Engines that require frequent maintenance service, such as those with short oil change intervals, further increase overall cost of ownership over the life of the application.

Mounting Regulatory Pressures

As if these challenges weren’t enough, the agriculture and construction industries face mounting pressure to reduce emissions to mitigate the global effects of climate change. Many diesel engines on the market today rely on exhaust gas recirculation, a process that re-circulates exhaust gas through the engine to reduce Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. This process leads to increased engine wear, increased oil service intervals, and an increased formation of harmful particulate matter (PM) which requires components such as Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF/DPD) which require new maintenance practices and more cost to the owners over time. As regulatory requirements and legislation regarding emissions evolve, end users in these sectors must plan for the future – taking into consideration how they will ensure their industrial applications are compliant.

A Powerful Solution

Fortunately, technological advances in powertrain development have led to innovative solutions to the broad scope of challenges spanning the agriculture and construction sectors. The key? Industrial variable speed engines rated for continuous operation.

Deviating from an on-highway mindset and design, which emphasizes payload and fuel economy as the primary business driver, applications designed for agriculture and construction require an off-highway heavy duty approach to base engine architecture. Industrial variable speed engines engineered strategically with high-quality parts and craftsmanship ensure applications are built to perform consistently in the most demanding conditions.

Powertrain technology leaders like FPT Industrial have helped shift traditional engine manufacturing mindsets by prioritizing reliability in both power generation and longevity. Evaluating the overall architecture and parts selection, including new block design that can manage higher peak cylinder pressures (PCP), compacted graphite iron (CGI) cylinder head, high tensile crankshaft, main bearings, connecting rods, and improved piston design with targeted lubrication and cooling is key.

Engine Ratings Matter

While it is common for manufacturers to assign engine ratings based on classification of hours of allowed use or by amount of load on average that can be applied, this approach misses the mark on recognizing the realities of these essential industries. The required power generation and load demand on severe and heavy-duty industrial equipment on farms and construction sites necessitate ratings based on continuous operation. Simply put, end users in these sectors need 100% duty cycle, 100% of the time, and FPT variable speed engines rated for continuous operation deliver on that promise.

The Future of Efficiency

As engine manufacturers around the world work to control emissions and navigate the complexity of regulatory reforms, new state of the art solutions are being introduced to the market. For instance, FPT Industrial engines feature a patented HI-eSCR2 after-treatment system that increases combustion efficiency and reduces particulate matter without use of exhaust gas recirculation. An Engine Control Unit (ECU) utilizes a network of integrated sensors to determine the amount of Water-Urea (DEF/AdBlue) solution to be injected into the exhaust system. With the engine operating at peak performance, nitrogen oxide emissions are reduced, and fuel efficiency is preserved. Additionally, longer gaps between oil changes and fuel filter changes mean reduced oil filter and fuel filter waste, increased application uptime and reduced maintenance costs over the lifespan of the equipment.

A Game-Changing Choice

When selecting an engine for a severe or heavy-duty industrial application to be used within the farming or construction industries, consider the need for continuous power, reliable performance, and longevity. This game-changing decision directly impacts the operator’s ability to maximize productivity. When superior power is necessary amid extended high load duty cycles, the best choice for short- and long-term value and reliability are industrial variable speed engines rated for continuous operation.

FPT offers the most complete line-up of Diesel-based natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, powering the most demanding heavy-duty applications with up to 898 horsepower. With more than a century of expertise in high-power Diesel and marine engines and a continued commitment to innovative research and development, FPT is a trusted global leader in industrial powertrains. To learn more about FPT Industrial, visit www.fptindustrial.com.