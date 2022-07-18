ZF to highlight decarbonization solutions at bauma

Completing the range for larger construction equipment is the eTRAC eCD110-210 for mid-sized wheel loaders. (Photo: ZF)

Driveline technology and intelligent system solutions provider ZF plans to exhibit driveline solutions for electrification and alternative fuels, as well as drive systems designed for higher efficiency, this October at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. The systems to be displayed are intended to reduce emissions, enhance productivity and provide a higher degree of safety at construction sites.

Among the electric drive technologies on display will be the eTrac system, a range of electric central drives with a modular design that can be easily adapted for various vehicle applications, according to the company, including compact vehicles such as loaders, site dumpers and telehandlers. The eTrac system consists of a range of 48/96/650 V e-motors that include zero emissions, a low noise level, a robust mechanical driveline and compact installation space. ZF also acts as a system supplier, offering a combination of front and rear axles, inverters and an eDCU (Electric Drive Control Unit).

Also featured will be a newly launched electric central drive system for mobile excavators, first piloted in the spring of 2021, that consists of a two-speed powershift transmission, electric motor and inverter. It can be scaled up to peak torque of 627 ft.-lb. (850 Nm) and continuous power of 107 hp (80 kW). The eCD50, eCD70 and eCD90 offer three power classes to cover different vehicle sizes in targeted applications, including backhoe-loaders, telehandlers or forestry equipment.

For larger construction equipment, ZF is highlighting its eTrac eCD110-210 series for mid-sized wheel loaders. It consists of an electro-mechanical powershift transmission, one e-motor for traction and one for ePTO plus the electric drive control unit. At 650 V, the system is scalable up to 161 hp (120 kW) continuous power; the ePTO ranges from 40 to 94 hp (30 to 70 kW) continuous power. Because of its modular design, the system can be integrated into other equipment applications and driven independently from the power source.

The solutions are capable of being fit in both battery electric and fuel cell battery electric machines.

In addition to e-mobility solutions, ZF cites the promise of alternative fuels, as well as greater product efficiency, as a promising means for medium and large equipment to reduce their CO2 footprint. In announcing its bauma lineup, it stated: “Despite all the different power sources enter the market recently – be it hydrogen, eFuels or, for example, bio-diesel – conventional drives with powershift and power split transmissions will remain to be the backbone of the vehicle’s system architecture.”

Such conventional technology offerings include the ErgoPower powershift transmission, which the company says offers fuel savings of up to 15%, and the cPower CVT technology, which ZF says can deliver up to 25% fuel savings compared to standard ErgoPower drives.