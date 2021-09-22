ZF starts integration of MICO

By Julian Buckley22 September 2021

ZF headquarters ZF headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany

ZF has announced that it has brought MICO into its Off-Highway business unit.

MICO, which produces hydraulic and electrohydraulic braking systems for a variety of market sectors, will transition to ZF over the coming months. The move follows the 2020 purchase by ZF of MICO’s parent company, WABCO.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MICO, a brand with a strong 75-year heritage in the industrial sector, to the ZF family of off-highway technologies,” said Piergiorgio Di Francesco, head of Off-Highway Business Unit, North America, ZF Group. ”The product line is a strong complement to ZF’s off-highway business and, together, we expect to develop new synergies.”

MICO was formed in 1949 when Minnesota Automotive Inc. and Mankato Industrial Company joined under the MICO brand name.

The company specializes in producing braking systems for applications in the heavy-duty, off-highway, construction, mining, material handling and agriculture sectors.

The integration of MICO into ZF is expected to be completed by Q1 2022.

Industry News
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTER
Delivered directly to your inbox, Diesel News Network newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Mike Brezonick VP, Power Division Tel: +1 262 754 4112 E-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com
Alister Williams VP Sales Tel: +1 843 637 4127 E-mail: alister.williams@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Latest News
BMW invests in lithium extraction technology for battery electric vehicles
Technology from Lilac Solutions said to improve efficiency, costs and sustainability by extracting lithium from salt water.
New 200 kVA XQP200 gen-set from Caterpillar
The new generartor is reported to be the first meeting EU Stage 5 requirements
See the full Diesel Progress Summit program
Attendees will learn the latest in engines, batteries, connectivity, hydrogen and hybrids at third annual event