ZF starts integration of MICO

ZF headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany

ZF has announced that it has brought MICO into its Off-Highway business unit.

MICO, which produces hydraulic and electrohydraulic braking systems for a variety of market sectors, will transition to ZF over the coming months. The move follows the 2020 purchase by ZF of MICO’s parent company, WABCO.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MICO, a brand with a strong 75-year heritage in the industrial sector, to the ZF family of off-highway technologies,” said Piergiorgio Di Francesco, head of Off-Highway Business Unit, North America, ZF Group. ”The product line is a strong complement to ZF’s off-highway business and, together, we expect to develop new synergies.”

MICO was formed in 1949 when Minnesota Automotive Inc. and Mankato Industrial Company joined under the MICO brand name.

The company specializes in producing braking systems for applications in the heavy-duty, off-highway, construction, mining, material handling and agriculture sectors.

The integration of MICO into ZF is expected to be completed by Q1 2022.