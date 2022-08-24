ZF’s innovations for commercial vehicles

Quite a few of the new technologies ZF will introduce at the IAA Transportation 2022 show are related to safety issues, as for example the new suite of truck-trailer combination safety technologies, including the Highway Assist solution that encompasses the Autonomous Emergency Braking System, the Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. Still related to safety and efficiency, ZF introduced also its new modular and scalable mBSP XBS braking system platform and the Hands-on-Detection Steering Wheel. The new ZF’s Active Seatbelts function automatically adjust the tension of seatbelts and make sure they are free of tangles – it is a must-have in combination with the Autonomous Emergency Braking System.

Other functionalities to help drivers and protect pedestrians or cyclist, are the Active Moving Off Assistant and the Advanced Reversing Assist, which avoid collisions when the vehicle is moving forward or manoeuvring in reverse. The Blind Spot Information System complements these by avoiding collisions with cyclist riding near the passenger side of the truck.

Some interesting developments for drivetrain components will be showcased too, in particular as far as solutions for E-Mobility. The most important is the new CeTrax 2 Electric Central Drive, an integrated e-driveline for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. It features two high-performance electric motors delivering 360 kW continuous power and 450 kW peak power; two silicon carbide inverters; and a multi-speed powershift gearbox. The driveline delivers 24,700 Nm maximum torque.

Another component that will contribute to the electrification of commercial vehicles is ZF’s eWorX electrified power take-off (PTO) to electrically drive on-board equipment with zero emissions and much reduced noise levels for operation in urban and residential areas.

ZF’s CVS division is also introducing its Electric Power Steering (EPS) ready for steer-by-wire capability and up to Level 4 autonomous driving.

For what regards conventional drivetrain components, ZF will present its new TraXon 2 transmission, the successor of the company’s well-known TraXon. The new unit will incorporate in-house developed ECU and actuators, adding processing power and AMT software capabilities. It will enter series production in Europe in 2024 and will deliver fuel savings of up to 1.7%, according to analysis made by ZF.

