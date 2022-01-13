ZF officially launches Commercial Vehicle Solutions

ZF has officially launched its new Commercial Vehicle Solutions division.

ZF announced the launch of its new Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division, effective Jan. 1. The new division combines ZF’s expertise in the commercial vehicle industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport, the company said. CVS unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter of which was formed from ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of Wabco.

“With the new CVS division, ZF is now positioning itself as the world’s largest component and system supplier for the commercial vehicle industry,” said Wilhelm Rehm, member of the ZF management board with responsibility for the new division. “Thanks to our broad technological positioning and global market presence, we can offer our customers the key solutions they need to transform their product portfolio from a single source. Leveraging our regional structure, we offer significant advantages and close customer proximity for truck, bus and trailer manufacturers as well as fleet operators, wherever they are in the world.

“In line with our ‘Next Generation Mobility’ corporate strategy, CVS will accelerate ZF’s global growth strategy.”

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division is supported by approximately 25,000 employees based across 61 locations in 28 countries.

“The global launch of ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division powerfully combines all of ZF’s commercial vehicle technology expertise and capabilities within one division and successfully concludes the integration of Wabco,” said Julien Plenchette, senior vice president, Americas, CVS Division, ZF Group. “With our 100+ years of technology expertise, as well as a comprehensive CV aftermarket portfolio, ZF offers North American customers an unparalleled portfolio of fully integrated solutions to support truck, bus, coach and trailer OEMs and fleets across the full commercial vehicle lifecycle.”