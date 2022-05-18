ZF gearbox added to updated Liebherr mobile crane

The LTM 1110-5.2 now features a new gearbox, new control system and new cab. Photo: Liebherr

During a customer event at its U.S. headquarters in Newport News, Virginia, Liebherr announced the addition of three key new features that have led the popular LTM 1110-5.1 mobile crane to be re-badged the LTM 1110-5.2. Among these features is the addition of the ZF TraXon DynamicPerform gearbox and a new oil-cooled multi-disk clutch.

According to the company, the new gearbox will help to minimize downtime and significantly extend drivetrain service life for the 125-ton five-axle crane with 197-ft. (60m) telescopic boom and variable axle loads. Liebherr partnered with ZF on the development of the modular TraXon DynamicPerform and its integration in the drivetrain of mobile cranes such as the LTM 1110-5.2.

The cooling performance of the DynamicPerform clutch module has been significantly increased due to improvements to various hardware components. Photo: Liebherr

According to Josef Schick, head of the Testing Department at Liebherr, the cooling performance of the DynamicPerform clutch module has been significantly increased thanks to improvements to various hardware components. The clutch module transmits engine power via an oil-cooled plate pack that runs in oil. Friction heat generated when starting is dissipated in the clutch oil and supplied to the vehicle’s cooling system via an oil/water heat exchanger.

The higher energy and power consumption, combined with a calculation model, makes permanent and almost wear-free maneuvering possible. In addition, an implemented clutch protection function prevents overheating of the clutch and the associated increased clutch wear in extreme load cases. The result is greater efficiency and lower maintenance costs for crane owners and reduced workload for crane operators due to the highly controllable clutch.

“The model has also been refined for calculating the disc temperature. Vehicle tests in a refrigeration chamber at temperatures as low as -40° F have confirmed that DynamicPerform works very well even in extremely low temperatures,” Schick noted. “We have managed to solve all the initial problems. Overall, we can safely say that there is a world of difference between a dry clutch and the new wet starting clutch.”

Initially, Liebherr plans to install DynamicPerform in its five-axle mobile cranes on a step-by-step basis. On mobile cranes with six or more axles, the ZF 12-speed TraXon Torque gearbox with starting converter will continue to be used due to its zero-wear maneuvering and increase in torque.

Next-gen control system plus new cab

The updated crane also incorporates the third-generation LICCON (Liebherr Computed Control) control system, which has a completely new software package and programming language and a faster database that increases both storage space and computing power.

To ensure the system is familiar to crane operators, the LICCON3 includes tested hardware components, such as the BTT remote control terminal. The touchscreen function on the new large display in the superstructure cab, combined with the revised and simplified way information is displayed, ensures easier, more comfortable control. In addition, LICCON3 cranes are prepped for standard telemetry and fleet management systems.

A touchscreen function on the new large display in the superstructure cab simplifies operation. Photo: Liebherr

“During the development of the new control system, it was important to us that crane operators who are familiar with Liebherr cranes would be able to get used to the new control system quickly and easily,” said Nikolaus Münch, head of the Control System Department at Liebherr in Ehingen, Germany. “At the same time, we must be future proof as the progress currently being made in microelectronics is immense. Complex applications, such as VarioBase, which require a great deal of performance data, can now be developed more frequently in the future. The current LICCON2 control system is reaching the limits of its capacity.”

A third key addition to the LTM 1110-5.2 is an award-winning new operator’s cab offering a modern design and premium materials. Designed in collaboration with Jürgen R. Schmid, Design Tech, Ammerbuch, Germany, the cab was first unveiled at bauma 2019 to obtain customer feedback and has now started series production.

The cab offers a host of improvements for the crane operator, including:

a new multifunction steering wheel,

side roller blind on the driver’s door,

improved instruments and modules as well as new displays,

and options such as a central locking system with remote key, cool box and tire pressure monitoring system.

Further features of the updated crane include an all-new automatic heating and climate control system in both the driver’s and operator’s cabs, as well as the addition of LED technology to the lighting package for the cabs, superstructure, rear of the vehicle, front headlights and telescopic boom and lattice jibs.