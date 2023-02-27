ZF focusing on intelligent drivetrains at ConExpo

With the construction industry facing massive changes driven by a variety of factors, German powertrain specialist ZF is using ConExpo to highlight its intelligent driveline technologies for current and future equipment applications.

ZF’s electric driveline in a backhoe loader. (Photo: ZF)

For electric applications, ZF has developed its eTrac electric drive technology, a new, modular line of electric central drives designed to be easily adapted for various vehicle applications. The system ranges from 20 to 60 kW continuous power and can be used with 48, 96 or 650 V electric motors.

As a full system supplier, ZF can also provide front and rear axles, inverters and an eDCU (Electric Drive Control Unit) to achieves the same output and performance as conventional drivetrains, with no compromise in traction and operating speed.

ZF will also display a newly launched system for backhoe loaders consisting of a two-speed powershift transmission, electric motor and inverter. The system can be scaled up to deliver 80 kW of continuous power. Three versions of the electric central drive system – the eCD50, eCD70 and eCD90 – are available to cover different vehicle sizes and can also be adapted for applications such as mobile excavators, telehandlers and or forestry equipment, ZF said.

Completing its range of electric drives for larger construction machines such as midsize wheel loaders, ZF offers the eTrac eCD110-210 series, consisting of an electromechanical powershift transmission and separate e-motors for traction and electric PTO (ePTO) drives. Operating at 650 V, the system can be scaled up to 120 kW continuous power, with the ePTO ranging from 30 to 70 kW continuous power.

Along with its electric drivetrain systems, ZF is also showcasing its conventional drives with powershift and power split transmissions. ZF said its ErgoPower powershift transmission and cPower CVT technology ZF can provide significant fuel savings for today’s machines of 15 to 25%.

To explain its electric and conventional powertrain technologies, the ZF Technology Forum will be held at the company’s booth at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The event is free to all ConExpo attendees.

See ZF at ConExpo booth S-84214