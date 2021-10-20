Zeus collaborates with JB Poindexter on electric work trucks



Zeus Electric Chassis Inc. and EAVX, a new business unit of JB Poindexter & Co., said they will join forces to develop and commercialize all-electric vocational work truck solutions. Joint development efforts will focus on integration of the JB Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO) commercial truck bodies, utility truck bodies, and vehicle cargo management systems with the Zeus Power Platform, an all-electric cab chassis. Zeus will leverage JBPCO’s North American operational footprint to help establish a nationwide service and support network for Zeus products.

“We have a proven history of creating and servicing excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we are now expanding our capabilities to provide additional alternative energy solutions through this partnership with Zeus Electric Chassis,” said John B. Poindexter, CEO and chairman, JB Poindexter & Co.

The non-exclusive collaboration agreement will initially focus on the Zeus Z-19 (Class 5, 19,500 lb GVWR) and Z-22 (Class 6, 22,300 lb GVWR), and will expand to the Z-26 (Class 6, 26,000 lb GVWR) – all designed from the ground-up and available with a variety of cab options. Initial market penetration will utilize current and next-generation JBPCO body designs and will be available for commercial fleet pilot programs in 2022.

“The vocational work truck industry is poised for a step function change towards electrification. It’s more than simply installing existing OEM bodies on an electric vehicle (EV) chassis, it’s taking a holistic approach and collaborating with industry leaders such as JBPCO and bringing innovative next generation solutions to market,” said Bill Brandt, Chief Revenue Officer at Zeus.

Zeus offers a fully configurable Class 4 through 6 all-electric vocational work truck cab-chassis. The core of the Minnesota-based company’s business model is to align with vocational work truck body manufacturers and enable them to bring EV solutions to industry fleets. The company said its platform offers holistic integration of both mechanical and engineered systems between the cab-chassis, body, and auxiliary functions, including a suite of telematics software solutions. By collaborating with OEM body companies such as JBPCO, Zeus said it can ultimately deliver market-leading productivity, safety, and speed-to-market with each product launch.

“As EAVX works with the most advanced alternative energy chassis producers, having a partner like Zeus is beneficial, with their holistic approach to integration of systems between the cab-chassis and the body,” said EAVX Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Mark Hope. “Zeus will enable us to demonstrate innovative severe-duty EV work truck solutions in 2022 with plans for commercialized units and trade shows.”

The newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co., EAVX collaborates with electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. JB Poindexter & Co.’s portfolio of business units also includes Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading Truck Group, Truck Accessories Group, EFP Corporation, Specialty Vehicle Group, MIC Group and Masterack.