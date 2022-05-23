Yuchai power gen engine certified in China

China Yuchai International Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co. Limited, announced that its model YCA05210-D40 diesel has been certified for the China’s Tier 4 off-road emission standards, which will be implemented in the beginning of December in China.

China Yuchai’s YCA05210-D40 diesel has been certified to China’s diesel emissions regulations that take effect in December. (Photo: China Yuchai)

GYMCL said the Yuchai YCA05 engine meets two emission requirements for ratings between 56 to 130 kW (75 to 174 hp) and 130 to 560 kW (174 to 750 hp). The engine incorporates a common rail fuel system, along with a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce NOx, PM and PN exhaust emissions. The technologies successfully deliver an efficient combination of energy saving and environmental protection, the company said.

The maximum power of the YCA05210-D40 model is 140 kW (188 hp), making it suitable for 80 to 120 kWe generator sets, GYMCL said. The engine is also well positioned for the markets of communication systems, power systems, industrial and mining sectors, road and bridge systems and other off-road applications, the company said.

“We will continue to expand our portfolio of Tier 4 engines to address the large market opportunities within multiple off-road markets,” said Weng Ming Hoh, president of China Yuchai. “Together with our National 6-compliant engines for on-road applications, our new Tier 4 engines are making an improvement in enhancing air quality in China.”