Yanmar to show two new industrial engines at ConExpo 2023

4TN86CHT has a 14% increase in power (Photo: Yanmar)

Yanmar is to present two new industrial diesel engines at the upcoming ConExpo–Con/Agg trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada (14 – 18 March).

This will be the first time the 4TN86CHT and the 3TNV80FT engines will be shown in the United States.

According to Yanmar, the 4TN86CHT now offers an improved power density, with a 14% increase over the outgoing variant. The reduced size makes it easier to incorporate the engine into machinery with limited space. With reduced noise levels, improved fuel consumption and a proprietary DPF, the engine meets Tier 4/Stage 5 emissions regulations.

The 4TN86CHT has extended service intervals of up to 6000 hours.

3TNV80FT offers rapid torque build up (Photo: Yanmar)

The 3TNV80FT is described as a ‘game-changing’ solution for customers looking for an engine with rapid torque build up. The feature is said to make the engine suitable for a range of applications, including pumps, slope mowers, zero-turn mowers, stand-up skid steer loaders, line pullers and wheel loaders.

Fitted with Yanmar’s Eco Governor fuel system, a combination of mechanical fuel injection pump and an ECU-controlled electronic governor, the 3TNV80FT delivers 24.7 hp. As with the 4TN86CHT, the 3TNV80FT meets Tier 4/Stage 5 emissions regulations.

“The 3TNV80FT and 4TN86CHT diesel engines from Yanmar represent a significant leap forward in power and efficiency, with a compact design that makes installation a breeze,” said Ron Adams, director of Power Solutions, Yanmar America Corporation. “These engines offer higher power output and a proprietary exhaust gas aftertreatment systems that ensure seamless operation in all work conditions. Whether you’re handling light or heavy loads, these engines are always ready to deliver the power and performance you need.”