Yanmar’s new portable diesel water pumps

Yanmar re-launched its existing YDP series of portable diesel water pumps equipped with air-cooled Yanmar L series engines compliant with Tier 4 final and Stage 5 emissions regulations.

These heavy-duty pumps will now be produced in Italy as a strategic move since Yanmar’s L series engines are manufactured in Italy as well. The company said that production of the pumps in the same place ensures faster and more efficient deliveries.

“Preceding models have pioneered prominent levels of durability and reliability, even in some of the harshest operating environments across the globe,” said Carlo Giudici, Sales and Marketing director at Yanmar Europe. “However, newly designed and augmented models powered by exceptional quality Yanmar Stage-5-compliant engines, are best suited for the European market niche.”

The new models, with a maximum capacity of 1750 L/min, are meant for operation in various sectors such as construction sites, the agricultural sector, marine applications, and day-to-day water pumping requirements. These pumps are offered even outside Europe where they have met success on the market.

The newly designed YDP series are available in bore size from 2 to 4 in. (5.08 to 10.16 cm) for fresh, semi-trash, and trash water. They have a suction lift capacity of 7 m.

The series includes 44 models with capacities ranging from 550 to 1750 L/min catering to a wide range of water solutions and emission requirements such as Stage 5 and Tier 4 across the globe

Electric and recoil starting options are available for all models, as well as a wheel kit option for ease of transport at the site.

The YDP water pumps are certified with CE, a key European conformity mark which means it complies with European safety, health, and environmental protection standards.

The new series also features a large 13-L diesel tank (considered to be the largest in this sector) that allows up to eight operating hours, and cast iron (FC150, FC200 & FC300) and cast steel (Hcr) impellers.

YDP pumps are equipped with Yanmar L series vertical air-cooled diesel engines and are covered by a two-year or 2000-hours warranty. Giudici said that ease of maintenance is also a major attraction for operators: “For instance, cleaning the casing internally requires only the removal of a few bolts.”

The new YDP pump are already available for orders and first deliveries are expected to start in the first half of 2022.