Yanmar launching new industrial diesel

Yanmar America Power Solutions has announced the release of a new high-power industrial diesel engine targeting a range of mobile and stationary applications.

Yanmar Power Solutions has unveiled the new 4TN107FTT diesel engine for mobile and stationary applications. Yanmar photo.

The new 4TN107FTT diesel produces up to 207 hp (155 kW) with a maximum torque of 593.7 lb. ft. (805 Nm) and meets EPA Tier 4 and EU Stage V exhaust emissions regulations.

With bore and stroke dimensions of 107 x 127 mm and overall displacement of 4.6 L, the four-cylinder engine is the first Yanmar industrial engine with a two-stage turbocharger, along with an integrated gearcase and flywheel housing, which results in reduced operating noise.

Along with the new base engine, Yanmar is also releasing a complete, assembled Powerpack with different options designed to serve as a complete drop-in package for a wide variety of applications. The Powerpacks were designed and tested, and are assembled at Yanmar America’s facilities in Adairsville, Ga.

“This will allow OEMs to simply install the palletized unit into their equipment design,” said Arley Bedillion, Yanmar Power Solutions sales Manager. “The units will include engine isolation and some aftertreatment weather protection.”

More complete information will be included in an upcoming issue of Diesel Progress.