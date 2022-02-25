Yanmar launches small generators

Yanmar has released a series of enhanced features to models in its range of YDG Series generators.

The units are powered by Yanmar Stage-5-compliant air-cooled L-Series engines and are now available for the first time in Europe.

The YDG generator series includes the YDG3700, which offers four variants with outputs from 3.3 to 3.7 kVA, and the YDG5500 which also has four variants ranging from 5.1 to 5.8 kVA.

These industrial-grade portable units were previously made in Japan, but now are being produced in Italy. Yanmar stated that this should help to improve lead times for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking about the introduction, Carlo Giudici, Sales & Marketing Director at Yanmar Europe, said: “These upgraded and precision engineered models are brand new entrants into the European market and are established yet meticulously advanced generators which meet all global emissions standards and incorporate cutting edge components.”

He added that the new generators are especially quiet – with 81 dB(A) - while offering a series of outputs to suit various power requirements. Due to the very low fuel consumption, the generators can be operated at full capacity for up to 10.5 hours.

The generators feature Europe-sourced pollutant-tight and waterproof control panel sockets; automatic low oil shutdown protection; high quality stainless steel top covers to counteract outside pressures; and European-built alternators from NSM.

The units in the YDG range have compact dimensions (720 x 480 x H 578 mm) and offer the choice between electric and recoil starting.