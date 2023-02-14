Yanmar highlighting engine powerpacks, batteries at ConExpo

Yanmar America Power Solutions, Adairsville, Ga., is showcasing its newest diesel engine Powerpack and new battery solutions at ConExpo.

Yanmar America’s 4TN107FTT Powerpack. (Photo: Yanmar)

The 4TN107FTT enclosed Powerpack, available in outputs up to 207 hp (155 kW), is designed to deliver the most complete drop-in power unit for a broad range of applications. It is intended to significantly reduce the amount of design and validation work for the OEM, as much of that work, including placement of aftertreatment and controllers, is done by Yanmar.

The Powerpack enclosure typically incorporates three DEF tank bracket kits (3, 5 and 10 gal.) that can be bolted to the side of the enclosure in flexible locations. The length of the heated DEF lines and coolant lines were designed for this flexibility and their performance has been verified via numerous cold box tests, the company said.

The internal design of the enclosure mounts the aftertreatment components separate from the engine to reduce the vibrational response. Units include engine isolation and some aftertreatment weather protection, along with removable side panels for easy maintenance access and a panel mounting location accessible from outside the enclosure.

Yanmar America Power Solutions will also display next-generation battery solutions from Yanmar Group company ELEO Technologies B.V. of the Netherlands. ELEO’s systems consist of modular battery modules that come in different sizes created from the same tooling, components and production process. By combining sets of modules, the ideal voltage, capacity and dimensions can be reached for any application, ranging from 50 to 800 V and 10 to 1000 kWh, in a wide range of shapes. The customized batteries are provided as full turnkey systems and utilize an in-house designed battery management system (BMS), with each pack having a central pack management unit that collects and controls data from all individual modules, establishing active safety and comprehensive communication to the application.

ELEO’s BMS accommodates various communication protocols and features highly accurate estimations for state-of-charge (SOC), state-of-health (SOH), and state-of-power (SOP) while balancing cells in the battery pack. ELEO’s batteries also utilize a single-surface cooling method that accommodates both passive and active cooling, minimizing temperature differences between all batteries while ensuring maximum performance in both cold and hot environments, the company said.

See Yanmar at ConExpo booth S-84014