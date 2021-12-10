Yanmar expands engine distributor network

Yanmar America, the Adairsville, Ga., regional headquarters of Yanmar Co., Ltd., announced that three Yanmar Power Solutions distributors – Cascade Engine Center, LLC, M&L Engine, LLC, and McDonald Equipment – have expanded their territories.

Cascade Engine Center is one of three Yanmar Power Solutions distributors that have recently expanded their territories.

Cascade Engine Center, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., now serves Southern California and Arizona, in addition to its existing territory of northern California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming and Hawaii. A Yanmar industrial diesel engine distributor for 26 years, Cascade provides engineering support, testing, packaging, and onsite inventory for engines and Yanmar genuine repair parts, as well as technician training from its 80,000 sq. ft. Test and Development Center in Seattle.

Established in 1952, M&L Engine became part of the official Yanmar distributor network in 2017 and won an award for overall sales growth award in its first year. Previously covering only western Louisiana, M&L Engine now covers eastern Louisiana and Mississippi from its Schriever, La., headquarters.

Finally, McDonald Equipment (MECO), headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, has expanded its coverage of Michigan and eastern Ohio to include western Ohio and Wisconsin.