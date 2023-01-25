Yanmar CE NA to break ground on 32,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion

Photo courtesy of Yanmar CE NA

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA) announced plans for a 32,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its facility in Grand Rapids, Minn., that will increase paint capacity by up to three times with maximum automation and double the manufacturing capacity of the previously occupied space.

The company said the project, which is expected to break ground in spring of 2023 and conclude in 2024, will allow for future capacity increases and could add hundreds of full-time jobs over the next five years.

“We received a lot of support through the investment of Yanmar Co. Ltd and several city, county and state grants and loans to help make this expansion happen,” said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar CE NA. “The expansion will improve efficiency, allowing us to better serve our customers as we continue to grow as a leader in compact equipment.”

Yanmar CE NA said the new, more efficient paint system will convert from a liquid paint process to a powder-coating system with more capacity for a higher production rate, while having less environmental impact. And by relocating the paint system, the previously occupied space will be outfitted with robotic weld cells and cutting tables to optimize plant flow.

Yanmar CE NA’s facility in Grand Rapids, Minn.

The facility’s expansion means full-time position opportunities, and Yanmar CE NA said its staff already has increased by 35% in the past three years. The company said it will add new positions, track key metrics and implement Yanmar’s best practices during the future hiring process.

Yanmar CE NA encompasses compact excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and compact track loaders.