Yanmar CE, ASV officially Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Three years after acquiring ASV Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based manufacturer of compact tracked equipment and skid-steer loaders, the Yanmar Compact Equipment Division has established Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) as a single legal entity encompassing both brands.

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) encompasses the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands into a single entity. (Photo: YCENA)

“This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,” said Tate Johnson, president of YCENA. “The alignment of the two brands allows us to focus on expansion, new products and overall strategic growth in North America while finding new ways to serve our customers.”

Yanmar CE and ASV have operated as YCENA from a commercial standpoint since July 2020. The alignment as a single, legal entity allows for a better, more capable, and dedicated compact equipment organization focused on the North American market. It will also allow a wider range of compact equipment offerings long-term, offer a single way for compact equipment dealers to do business with YCENA and strengthen the global Yanmar Compact Equipment team.

The Yanmar CE and ASV brands will remain distinct under YCENA with each brand retaining its product lines and dealer networks. Currently, Yanmar Compact Equipment offers mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers with a focus on commercial construction, residential construction, utility and rental applications. ASV offers compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders widely used in the landscaping and forestry markets.