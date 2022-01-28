Yanmar begins production at new engine plant

Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. (YEMI) announced it has commenced production at its new industrial engine manufacturing plant in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. The new plant will produce 80,000 units of 15 to 37 kW (20 to 49.6 hp) industrial diesel engines per year with production capacity expected to increase to 160,000 units.

Yanmar has begin production of industrial diesel engines at a new plant in India. Yanmar photo.

The engines will be supplied to India, a major agricultural country, as well as to Europe, the United States, Asia and other, the company said.

The plant will first produce engines for Yanmar-branded tractors manufactured by International Tractors Ltd., a company Yanmar has held interest in since 2005, as well as for other agricultural and construction industry OEMs.

“In emerging countries such as India, which are experiencing rapid economic growth, demand for industrial engines is expected to grow as mechanization increases in the agricultural and construction sectors,” said Varun Khanna, managing director of YEMI.

The new 23,708 m2 (255,190 sq. ft.) manufacturing facility is located on a 129,300 m2 (1,391,773 sq. ft.) site in the Origins Industrial Estate. The plant is staffed by 130 employees at startup.

The new Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. (YEMI) plant will have an initial capacity of 80,000 industrial diesel engines per year. Yanmar photo.

“Since its establishment on November 9th, 2018, Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. has worked towards commencement of operations,” said YEMI Director Hajime Hirai. “The new plant will be an important base for expanding Yanmar’s global industrial engine sales in the future.”

The new plant is equipped with the same production and quality control systems as those used in Japan to ensure high quality engine production. In addition, solar panels with a total annual output of approximately 1,380,000 kWh have been installed, the company said. Together with the use of rainwater and greenbelts, the plant will utilize renewable energy in its operation, aimed at greatly reducing its environmental impact.