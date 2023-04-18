Yamaha opens Marine Innovation Center in Georgia

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the grand opening of a new Marine Innovation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., on April 12. According to the company, the center will provide new job opportunities as well as broaden the company’s presence in the State of Georgia.

(Left to right) Kim Speciale, Ben Speciale (president, U.S. Marine Business Unit), Brian Kemp (Georgia Governor), First Lady Marty Kemp, Mike Chrzanowski (president, Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A.), Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling (Photo: Business Wire)

Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Mayor Derek Easterling of Kennesaw attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 75,280 sq. ft. facility, which now houses the Yamaha Marine Connected Division as well as Yamaha U.S. Marine Development, Yamaha Marine Product Management and Yamaha Marine Technical Marketing.

The Marine Innovation Center is the company’s fourth in the state, joining the Yamaha Marine headquarters in Kennesaw; Yamaha Motorsports and Intelligent Machinery Group headquarters in Marietta; and Yamaha Motor Corp. manufacturing facility in Newnan. The company currently employs approximately 2,300 team members in Georgia, and plans to add more as it partners with local education institutions to hire engineers for the Kennesaw facility, said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Products currently under development within the new Marine Innovation Center include DockPoint, the newest feature of Helm Master EX Full Maneuverability, which automatically docks a properly equipped boat at the touch of a finger. Also in development are Siren Marine products, which allow customers to monitor and control the functionality of their boats from mobile devices, as well as new Yamaha WaterCraft vehicles and accessories.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit markets and sells marine outboard motors from 2.5 to 450 hp, as well as markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 ft. and personal watercraft. It is a division of Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.