Workhorse launches Certified Dealer Program for EVs

Workhorse W750 truck

Workhorse Group, producer of zero-emission commercial vehicles, has established its new Certified Dealer Program to activate the company’s go-to-market efforts and to create “a strong foundation for both our dealers and end customers,” according to Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch.

“We are committed to providing our customers with safe, reliable vehicles and the highest standard of service, and this new program will be an integral component to building a reliable network for sales and maintenance,” Dauch said.

Workhorse said verified dealers must pass protocols to safely repair and maintain the electric components of the company’s vehicles. Their training program provides dealers with hands-on and online training, as well as strategies for vehicle deployment into their fleets.

Certified dealers also have made investments in EV-charging infrastructure, tooling and building out spare parts inventory.

In addition to announcing the Certified Dealer Program, Workhorse also tabbed Kingsburg Truck Center as the manufacturer’s first dealer in California.

“The partnership with Kingsburg Truck Center expands our dealer footprint westward into California, the bellwether state for the EV market,” Dauch said. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Kingsburg and other dealers domestically as we scale production and commercialize our trucks this year.”

Kingsburg sells trucks and specializes in installing various applications for specific industry needs, a business model suited for Workhorse’s products, the companies said.

“Our company is aligned with Workhorse’s mission and vision, which is why we decided to partner with them as a certified dealer,” said Jerry Smith, president of Kingsburg Truck Center. “We’ve already made the strategic investments necessary and are ready to hit the ground running.”

Smith said Kingsburg will also take delivery of the first 10 W4 CC units available to begin the partnership and address the wide range of applications in the San Joaquin Valley.