Wireless control for Onan gen-sets

By Mike Brezonick16 September 2021

Cummins Inc. has unveiled a new wireless control system for Onan diesel and gas generator sets used in recreational vehicle applications. The EC-AGS+ system allows the user to control their generator utilizing an app on a mobile device. The wireless control enables automatic, manual or voice activation to start the generator set, receives maintenance reminders within Bluetooth range and allows for climate monitoring, Cummins said. It pairs with every Onan generator, with the exception of the Onan QD3200.

Cummins EC-AGS+ system Cummins new EC-AGS+ wireless control for Onan generator sets.

“The key feature of the EC-AGS+ is the automatic generator start function,” said Karl Wilson, North American Sales director for Cummins. “Once enabled, the generator will start up when the batteries need to be charged, and if the temperature gets too warm so the air conditioner needs to start.”

The EC-AGS+ comes with one wireless temperature sender but can work with up to three, which can be placed anywhere in the coach to monitor different rooms, Cummins said. The control also has a learning capability that will start the generator up before programmed quiet hours to make sure the batteries are fully charged for the night. The system is engineered for easy aftermarket installation, the company said.

In addition to the automatic nature of the device, the EC-AGS+ enables the user to access maintenance and exercise reminders, and full-text descriptions for generator fault codes. Alerts can be sent to the phone via Bluetooth, and a list of past events/fault codes are available for troubleshooting. RV information such as coach temperature, battery level and generator hours are also available in the app.

www.cummins.tech/EC-AGS

Products
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTER
Delivered directly to your inbox, Diesel News Network newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Mike Brezonick VP, Power Division Tel: +1 262 754 4112 E-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com
Alister Williams VP Sales Tel: +1 843 637 4127 E-mail: alister.williams@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Latest News
BMW invests in lithium extraction technology for battery electric vehicles
Technology from Lilac Solutions said to improve efficiency, costs and sustainability by extracting lithium from salt water.
New 200 kVA XQP200 gen-set from Caterpillar
The new generartor is reported to be the first meeting EU Stage 5 requirements
See the full Diesel Progress Summit program
Attendees will learn the latest in engines, batteries, connectivity, hydrogen and hybrids at third annual event