Wireless control for Onan gen-sets

Cummins Inc. has unveiled a new wireless control system for Onan diesel and gas generator sets used in recreational vehicle applications. The EC-AGS+ system allows the user to control their generator utilizing an app on a mobile device. The wireless control enables automatic, manual or voice activation to start the generator set, receives maintenance reminders within Bluetooth range and allows for climate monitoring, Cummins said. It pairs with every Onan generator, with the exception of the Onan QD3200.

Cummins new EC-AGS+ wireless control for Onan generator sets.

“The key feature of the EC-AGS+ is the automatic generator start function,” said Karl Wilson, North American Sales director for Cummins. “Once enabled, the generator will start up when the batteries need to be charged, and if the temperature gets too warm so the air conditioner needs to start.”

The EC-AGS+ comes with one wireless temperature sender but can work with up to three, which can be placed anywhere in the coach to monitor different rooms, Cummins said. The control also has a learning capability that will start the generator up before programmed quiet hours to make sure the batteries are fully charged for the night. The system is engineered for easy aftermarket installation, the company said.

In addition to the automatic nature of the device, the EC-AGS+ enables the user to access maintenance and exercise reminders, and full-text descriptions for generator fault codes. Alerts can be sent to the phone via Bluetooth, and a list of past events/fault codes are available for troubleshooting. RV information such as coach temperature, battery level and generator hours are also available in the app.

www.cummins.tech/EC-AGS