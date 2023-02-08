Winsert earns top supplier recognition from Deere

Winsert, a Wisconsin-based provider of critical metal parts for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, has earned Deere & Co.’s highest supplier rating for the 12th straight year.

Winsert has achieved Deere’s top supplier award for the valve seat inserts it delivers to Deere facilities in the U.S., Mexico and France. (Photo: Winsert)

Named a Partner-level supplier in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program, Winsert provides valve seat inserts to John Deere’s engine operations in Waterloo, Ia., Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, and Saran, France, as well as Deere’s remanufacturing center in Springfield, Mo.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

A two-time inductee into the John Deere Supplier Hall of Fame, Winsert was honored in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

“Winsert is honored to receive Partner status from John Deere again,” Winsert president Mark Coduti said. “The organization works hard for John Deere and an award like this confirms that we are doing the right things year after year.”