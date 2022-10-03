Winsert acquires New Jersey metal casting company

When Altus Capital Partners acquired Wisconsin-based Winsert, a global provider of critical metal parts for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers earlier this year, its stated goal was to “accelerate growth as well as create added value and capabilities that will benefit both current and new customers.”

Winsert has acquired Advanced Cast Products, a casting supplier headquartered in New Jersey. (Photo: ACP)

That strategy has become reality as Winsert announced its acquisition of Alloy Cast Products, Inc. (ACP), an investment casting and machining specialist headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J. No financial details were provided.

Winsert said ACP’s experience producing exotic cobalt alloys, manufacturing methods and alloy portfolio are well known in the marketplace and will enhance Winsert’s metal forming capabilities. In addition, the deal will allow for additional products and services to be offered to the two companies current and prospective customers.

“I’m confident that the Rexalloy product line and all other products will be in good hands with Winsert’s increased production capacity and attention to high quality,” said Frank Panico, Alloy Cast Products president. “Winsert brings expanded services that Alloy Cast Products alone could not provide. We have entered this acquisition with great confidence and pleasure knowing that the business is in the very capable hands of Winsert.”

Winsert’s extensive alloy portfolio consists of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys that are designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, aerospace and industrial valves.

“We are excited to add ACP’s capabilities to the Winsert family,” said Mark Coduti, Winsert’s president. “The combining of our advanced machining and vast alloy portfolio with their investment casting capabilities really creates significant opportunities in all the markets we serve. The customers of both Winsert and ACP will benefit from this complimentary acquisition.”