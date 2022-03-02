Winsert acquired by private equity firm

Winsert, a privately held company specializing in alloy technologies used in components such as engine valve seat inserts and other products, has been acquired by Altus Capital Partners. No financial details were provided.

Winsert, a supplier of specialty alloys and components such as valve seat inserts for gas engines, has been acquired by Altus Capital Partners. (Photo: Winsert)

Altus is an investment firm focused on middle market manufacturing companies headquartered in the U.S. The company said it “invests in companies that offer a proprietary differentiator in the marketplace.” Its current portfolio includes Thermal Solutions Manufacturing, a Tennessee-based provider of radiators and heat exchangers for commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment and marine applications, and Magnatech, a Pennsylvania supplier of equipment for the hydraulic and industrial hose industries.

Altus said the acquisition of Marinette, Wis.-based Winsert will allow Winsert to accelerate growth as well as create added value and capabilities that will benefit both current and new customers.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Altus Capital Partners,” said Trisha Lemery, Winsert’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Combining our history, assets, and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at Winsert a great feeling of optimism for the future. We are excited to expand our capabilities and bring Winsert’s alloy solutions into new end markets.”

Winsert’s alloy portfolio consists of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys that are designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, aerospace, and industrial valves.

“We are excited for our great employees and for our community,” said Mark Coduti, Winsert’s chief operating officer. “To be able to team up with Altus Capital Partners and build upon Winsert’s already solid reputation in the marketplace is something that we all are thrilled to be a part of.”