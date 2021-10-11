Who will win at the Diesel Progress Summit?

The award winners from the last live version of the Diesel Progress Summit in 2019 celebrate their achievements. Who will be celebrating in 2021?

The list of nominees have been winnowed down to a select few add the judges have made their choices. Now the only thing left is to see who the winners are.

That will happen at the awards dinner at the third Diesel Progress Summit.

The Diesel Progress Summit is a unique one-day conference and awards dinner for the engine and powertrain technology industry. The event covers technologies used in off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

Returning as a live event after the COVID year of 2020, the Diesel Progress Summit and Awards will be held Oct. 26 at the Loew’s Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, Ill. The theme of the Summit is “Power Technologies for Today and Tomorrow.”

The awards are intended to honor excellence and achievement in the engine and powertrain industries. Past award winners have included John Deere Power Systems, Dana, Caterpillar, Hatz, Kohler, Briggs & Stratton Vanguard and Meritor.

The award winners are selected by a panel of judges consisting of industry veterans. For 2021, the judges are:

David Hoffman, former director, Global Sales, Marketing and Customer Support at John Deere Power Systems.

Steve Neva, director International Standards and Regulations for Doosan Bobcat North America.

Jim Saunders, business development lead for controls and emissions compliance specialist MurCal.

Here are the categories and nominees for 2021.

Engine of the Year Under 175 hp

The Deutz TCD 2.9.

The JCB 430 DieselMax.

Engine of the Year Over 175 hp

The Deutz TCD 13.5.

The Volvo Penta D16.

Electric or Hybrid Application of the Year

The Allison eGen Flex.

The Deutz Hybrid Power Tree.

The Skylift MD6000 E-Series Digger Derrick.

Employer of the Year

Anderson Industrial Engine, Omaha, Neb.

Catalytic Combustion Corp., Bloomer, Wis.

Engine Distributor of the Year – North America

Deutz Power Center Florida – South, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Iowa Power Products, Iowa Falls, Ia.

Melton Sales and Service, Columbus, N.J.

Engine Distributor of the Year – International

Brinkmann & Niemeijer (B&N), Gelderland, the Netherlands

NPS Diesel B.V., Ravenstein, the Netherlands

New Power Technology Award

The Dana ePowertrain.

The Hatz Digital Solutions.

The Honda eGx.

A final award, the Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year, is selected from among the category winners and will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Summit and how to attend, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/.