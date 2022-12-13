Westport, Johnson Matthey collaborate on aftertreatment

Global fuel systems technology supplier Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has announced a collaboration with aftertreatment specialist Johnson Matthey to develop an emissions aftertreatment system tailored to Westport’s proprietary H2 HPDI hydrogen fuel system.

The agreement focuses on combining Johnson Matthey’s technologies and products with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system to create the lowest possible vehicle tailpipe emissions. In collaboration with Johnson Matthey, Westport will test and develop the Johnson Matthey prototype system at the company’s engineering center in Vancouver, Canada.

Westport Fuel Systems has announced a collaboration with Johnson Matthey to develop aftertreament technology for use with Westport’s hydrogen fuel systems. (Photo: Westport)

“This joint effort is a natural fit as we are both working toward zero emissions solutions for affordable and cleaner transportation that do not compromise performance or efficiency,” said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “We are pleased to be partnering with Johnson Matthey, driving cleaner performance together, by optimizing our H2 HPDI fuel system running on zero-carbon hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation.”

Westport said that hydrogen internal combustion engines (ICE) can potentially expand the technology options available to achieve a more sustainable transportation future, which complements Johnson Matthey’s capabilities in hydrogen fuel cells. For commercial vehicles, where the pathway to fuel-cell and battery electric-based powertrains is earlier in its development, hydrogen ICE will be an important complement to these technologies, especially in heavier duty and higher horsepower applications. Additionally, hydrogen ICE will be capable of meeting challenging criteria pollutant and CO2 standards.

“Heavy-duty transportation is crucial for the movement of goods so it’s important we’re able to do this as sustainably as possible,” said Andy Walker, technology market insights director at Johnson Matthey. “As a leading manufacturer of emissions controls systems for the last 50 years, we’re excited to be combining our expertise with Westport to make commercial transportation clean and fit for the future.”