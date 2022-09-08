Waupaca Foundry names new VP

Waupaca Foundry, a supplier of gray and ductile iron castings globally, has named James Newsome, vice president of sale & marketing for the company. Newsome will succeed John Wiesbrock who will remain on as executive vice president.

Waupaca Foundry’s James Newsome

Newsome joined Waupaca Foundry in 2010 as director of marketing and most recently served as director, of sales and new business development. He has held several operations and management positions over the past 30-plus years in the metalcasting industry.

Prior to joining Waupaca Foundry, he held operational positions in molding, core making, quality, and customer service. As a graduate of Trine University (formerly known as Tri-State), Newsome earned a bachelor’s degree in applied management.

President, COO and CEO of Waupaca Foundry, Mike Nikolai said, “James brings a keen understanding of the foundry industry and new market growth opportunities. We’re fortunate to leverage his leadership and expertise to lead our sales and marketing teams. I look forward to the transition in sales leadership and driving strategic growth.”

Wiesbrock joined Waupaca Foundry in 2002, where he held senior leadership positions in sales and marketing and supply chain management. As executive vice president, Wiesbrock developed new business and growth strategies, as well as led a globally competitive and sustainable supply chain. He spent the past ten years serving as an officer of the corporation.

Waupaca Foundry, based in Waupaca, Wis., is a supplier of cast and machined iron components for automotive, off-highway, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets. Waupaca operates five iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity, as well as machining and casting finishing operations in the United States.