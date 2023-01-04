Waupaca Foundry names new VP of operations

Todd Pagel, a 30-year veteran with Waupaca Foundry, has been named the iron casting supplier’s new VP of operations.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., the Wisconsin-based supplier of gray and ductile iron castings, started 2023 by appointing Todd Pagel as vice president of operations.

During his 30-year career at Waupaca Foundry, Pagel has held several positions including molding supervisor and most recently director of operations. In 1993, Pagel joined the molding department at the company’s Plant 2/3, and by 2021, he became plant manager at the same location — while also being responsible for the melt and molding operations at Plant 6 in Tennessee.

“Todd brings a mix of front-line foundry experience and years of operational leadership to the position,” said Mike Nikolai, President, COO and CEO of Waupaca Foundry. “He has a working knowledge of every department in the foundry from safety to production and is the best person to provide operational support and strategic direction to plant managers throughout the company.”

“I’m looking forward to further integrating the Waupaca Foundry legacy of continual improvement and driving best practices across all facilities,” Pagel said.

Waupaca Foundry is a global provider of gray and ductile iron castings and machining services for off-highway, commercial vehicle, automotive and other industrial markets. The company operates five iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity, as well as machining and casting finishing operations.