Waupaca Foundry halts some work in Tennessee

Waupaca Foundry announced it will idle melt, molding and core room production and continue iron casting processing operations at its Etowah, Tenn., facility. Parts will transfer to Hitachi Metals, Ltd. operations, as well as to Waupaca Foundry plants located in Marinette, Wis., and Tell City, Ind. The production shift aligns manufacturing efficiencies with market demand, the company said.

Waupaca Foundry announced it is halting some operations at its Etowah, Tenn., facility. (Photo: Waupaca Foundry)

“Our responsibility to our customers and our team members rests on our long-term sustainability,” said Waupaca Foundry President, COO and CEO Mike Nikolai. “We will continue to supply the high-quality cast and machined components and service that Waupaca is known for in the market.”

Waupaca Foundry is a global supplier of cast and machined iron components for automotive, off-highway, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets. The company operates four iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity, as well as machining and casting finishing operations in the United States.

The ductile iron foundry in Etowah was built in 2001 and covers 387,000 sq. ft. plant. Products include brake calipers and anchors, differential cases, knuckles, control arms and damper hubs used in light vehicle, material handling, agriculture, construction, hydraulics and commercial vehicle (Class 4-8 truck and trailer) applications.