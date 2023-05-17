Wacker Neuson celebrates 175th global anniversary

Wacker Neuson employees globally commemorated the company’s 175th anniversary. (Photo: Wacker Neuson)

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Wacker Neuson employees globally commemorated the company’s 175th anniversary. Its 6000 employees marked the celebration through a global call hosted by the company’s headquarters in Munich, Germany.

The company’s foundation was laid in 1848 when Johann Christian Wacker set up a blacksmith shop in Dresden, Germany. Early innovations from the company included the introduction of an electric rammer by Hermann Wacker in 1930, and the development of an internal vibrator for concrete consolidation in 1934, as well as a reversible plate for soil compaction.

Over 200 patents and utility models followed. In more recent years, Wacker Neuson has expanded into other equipment forms, including the addition of an all-new skid-steer and compact track loader line to the North American market in 2014, and later the Dual View Dumper for jobsite material handling. That same year, the company introduced two battery-powered rammers and the WL20e battery-powered wheel loader in Europe.

Today, the company’s products include an extensive line of battery-powered, zero-emission compaction and concrete consolidation products powered by the Battery One modular battery system. Future introductions in North America will include the EZ17e zero-emission mini excavator and battery-powered wheel loaders, dumpers and telehandlers.

“Taking the time to celebrate 175 years of quality and innovation reflects the commitment of our company to the many dedicated Wacker Neuson employees who have contributed to our global success throughout our history and those that are now leading us into a bright future,” said Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO, Wacker Neuson America Corporation. “We originated the compaction industry and that will always be at the heart of Wacker Neuson, even as we grow our product offering into exciting new areas.”