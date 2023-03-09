W.W. Williams buys Northeast distributor

W.W. Williams, the Dublin, Ohio, product distribution and service specialist, announced it has acquired Power Products Systems (PPS), a Northeastern distributor of engines and equipment. No financial details were provided.

PPS has locations in Portland, Maine, Cranston, R.I., and Wakefield, Mass. With 142 employees, the company sells Volvo Penta and Detroit Diesel engines, Kohler generators, Allison Transmissions and Carrier Transicold truck refrigeration units and also provides aftermarket parts and service.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in the growth of our business from a volume, footprint, and service capability perspective,” said W.W. Williams CEO John Simmons. “We look forward to continued growth both in this newly acquired area of operations as well as in our current business model.”

Founded in 1912, W.W. Williams sells and services a broad range of products, including Deutz, Isuzu, Yanmar, Detroit, mtu and Mercedes-Benz engines, Allison and Weller transmissions, and diesel and gaseous-fueled power generation systems. The company operates in 41 locations throughout the US and Mexico and has more than 1000 employees.